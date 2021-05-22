Unicorns Podcast: Get in the cloud with Paul Glass and Nexion

The Unicorns Podcast connects you to some of the best and brightest founders, CEOs, executives, business owners, VCs and inspiring leaders who make things happen and inspire others.

Hosted by media and PR veteran and CEO of Mojo Media, Justin Kelly, we chat to leaders on the front line on how to get started, what it takes to build a successful business, how to overcome challenges, and advice for those on a similar journey.

In this episode, Justin speaks with Paul Glass, the CEO of ASX-listed NEXION Group (ASX:NNG).

NEXION Group is a leading global cloud, security, networking and data centre company. It provides security, data networks and cloud computing services, offering clients a money and time-saving ICT solution.

Co-founded by Glass and COO Kevin Read, NEXION listed on the ASX in February, 2021, raising $8 million. It currently has a market capitalisation of $24 million and has partnerships in place with IBM and Aryaka.

Tune in below to hear more about NEXION’s plans for the future, what sets it apart from other cloud-based providers and how it plans to become a global operator of Hybrid Cloud SD-WAN Infrastructure and expand its network of nodes across the world.

