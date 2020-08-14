Home Finance Unicorns Podcast: Data is the DNA for the jobs of the future – Andrew Campbell, the Institute of Data
August 14, 2020

Unicorns Podcast: Data is the DNA for the jobs of the future – Andrew Campbell, the Institute of Data

Finance

In this episode, Justin speaks with leading entrepreneur Andrew Campbell, managing director of booming vocational training centre, the Institute of Data.

The Institute of Data provides education and career services for data, cyber and IT professionals.

Helping individuals to transform their careers for a data driven world, the Institute of Data offers programs with trained professionals through an established industry network. It partners with leading Australian universities like UTS and RMIT and has recently expanded into Singapore.

In this episode, Campbell talks about the need for modern businesses to adapt to the high growth industry of data and how the Institute’s programs are helping to bring positivity and certainty to displaced workers.

He says the “front line” training is turbocharging career progression and re-direction for many professionals during COVID-19.

