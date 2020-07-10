The Unicorns Podcast connects you to some of the best and brightest founders, CEOs, executives, business owners, VCs and inspiring leaders who make things happen and inspire others.

Hosted by media and PR veteran Justin Kelly, we chat to leaders on the front line on how to get started, what it takes to build a successful business, how to overcome challenges, and advice for those on a similar journey.

In this episode, Justin speaks with Tim Fung, co-founder and CEO of Australian startup sensation Airtasker.

What began as a simple idea while moving house, Fung has created a household name in Airtasker, which now employs over 100 people and is valued in the hundreds of millions of dollars. Airtasker is on its way to becoming a true tech Unicorn.

Airtasker, which began in 2012, is a beacon for the global gig economy and has helped inspire countless other businesses, leading to true innovation around the future of work and online marketplaces.

Fung talks about his early days in banking and working in a startup before making the giant leap of faith to begin Airtasker. He gives insight into how a comic book character inspired the name and how the business has grown across Australia and internationally.

He lifts the lid on his plans to take the business forward and unveils details of an exciting new offering within Airtasker to be officially launched later in the year.

Click below to tune in.

The post Unicorns Podcast: Airtasker CEO Tim Fung unveils the company’s next ‘big thing’ – the super store appeared first on Stockhead.