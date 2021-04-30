Home Finance UBS trio managing $560 million moves to Rockefeller
Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: April 30, 2021

UBS trio managing $560 million moves to Rockefeller

Category: Finance

A three-adviser, five-member team managing $560 million at UBS has joined Rockefeller Capital Management at its Newport Beach, California, office.

The team consists of advisers Stefan Oglevee, Jannah Devine and Stefan “Max” Oglevee, as well as two associates.

The post UBS trio managing $560 million moves to Rockefeller appeared first on InvestmentNews.

You May Also Like

Lowe’s settles 401(k) suit, another university targeted

LPL adds 385 advisers in record-setting first quarter

RIA Digital Assets Council launches certificate in blockchain, Bitcoin

ScoPo’s Powerplays: A disappointing week for healthcare investors

Kick Back: The biggest stories you may have missed on Stockhead this week

InteliCare flags booming growth as customer receipts double

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *