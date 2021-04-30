A three-adviser, five-member team managing $560 million at UBS has joined Rockefeller Capital Management at its Newport Beach, California, office.
The team consists of advisers Stefan Oglevee, Jannah Devine and Stefan “Max” Oglevee, as well as two associates.
The post UBS trio managing $560 million moves to Rockefeller appeared first on InvestmentNews.
