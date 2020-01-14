Home Finance UBS teams managing $900 million bolt to RBC
January 14, 2021

Two pairs of advisers from UBS, which collectively managing $900 million, have joined RBC Wealth Management in Lincoln, Nebraska, along with their staffs.

Stephen Burt and Brian Adams, with 21 years and eight years of experience, respectively, constitute the Burt/Adams Group, along with Celina Engler, a senior client associate.

Gregory Ernst and Todd Stark, with 34 years and 17 years of experiences, respectively, are the Ernst/Stark Group, along with three associates.

