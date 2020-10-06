Home Finance UBS team managing $300 million goes RIA
Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: October 6, 2020

Advisers Stephen Caton and Rick Figueroa, who together managed nearly $300 million at UBS in Houston, have formed Patron Partners, a registered investment adviser, along with Kelly Aimone, an attorney.

In setting up their business, the team used tru Independence, an open architecture platform that provides breakaway advisers with the business services used by RIA firms.

