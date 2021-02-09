UBS nabs J.P. Morgan Private Bank team managing $6.5 billion

A five-adviser team managing $6.5 billion at J.P. Morgan Private Bank in Los Angeles has joined the Century City office of UBS Private Wealth Management.
The team, led by Patrick Schaffer and Ryan Bristol, was with J.P. Morgan for nine years and includes advisers Barry Peterson, Corey Mazza and Dhanesh Bharvani, as well as two staff members.
