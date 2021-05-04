A seven-person team managing $2 billion at Bank of America’s private bank has joined UBS in Newport Beach, California.
The team is led by Thomas J. Nieto, a 25-year veteran of BofA’s private bank and its predecessor, U.S. Trust, and Frederick D. Grand Jr.
[More: Adviser recruitment on track for record-breaking year]
Women most interested in social and environmental factors of ESG
The post UBS nabs $2 billion team from BofA private bank appeared first on InvestmentNews.
As our second lead editor, Cindy Hamilton covers health, fitness and other wellness topics. She is also instrumental in making sure the content on the site is clear and accurate for our readers. Cindy received a BA and an MA from NYU.