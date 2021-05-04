Home Finance UBS nabs $2 billion team from BofA private bank
Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: May 4, 2021

Category: Finance

A seven-person team managing $2 billion at Bank of America’s private bank has joined UBS in Newport Beach, California.

The team is led by Thomas J. Nieto, a 25-year veteran of BofA’s private bank and its predecessor, U.S. Trust, and Frederick D. Grand Jr.

[More: Adviser recruitment on track for record-breaking year]

