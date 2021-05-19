UBS nabs $1.8 billion duo from J.P. Morgan

John Farrell and Joel East, who managed $1.8 billion at J.P. Morgan’s Private Bank, have joined the Fort Worth, Texas, branch of UBS Wealth Management.
Farrell spent 10 years with J.P. Morgan and East was there 15 years.
