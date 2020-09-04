UBS adviser managing $220 million moves to RBC

Veteran wirehouse solo adviser Carol Wilshire, who managed $220 million at UBS in downtown Los Angeles, has joined RBC Wealth Management’s Manhattan Beach branch. She plans to build a team there.
Wilshire had been with UBS for 11 years. Earlier, she was with Citigroup for 12 years.
