UBS adviser managing $220 million moves to RBC

Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: September 4, 2020

Veteran wirehouse solo adviser Carol Wilshire, who managed $220 million at UBS in downtown Los Angeles, has joined RBC Wealth Management’s Manhattan Beach branch. She plans to build a team there.

Wilshire had been with UBS for 11 years. Earlier, she was with Citigroup for 12 years.

[More: Merrill team with $1.4 billion joins RBC]

