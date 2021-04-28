Home Finance UBS adviser managing $215 million goes indie with LPL
Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: April 28, 2021

UBS adviser managing $215 million goes indie with LPL

Category: Finance

Chad Taylor, who managed $215 million at UBS, has formed an independent firm, Seapoint Wealth Advisors, and affiliated with LPL Financial.

Taylor, whose business is based in San Diego, California, is using a variety of services LPL provides for breakaway brokers, the company said in a release.

[More: In face of pandemic, IBDs proved resilient in 2020]

Green bonds are booming

The post UBS adviser managing $215 million goes indie with LPL appeared first on InvestmentNews.

You May Also Like

Ionic scoping study marks Makuutu as a robust rare earths project

Bitcoin’s max pain: Crypto market seems intent on inflicting maximum damage on options buyers

Market highlights and 5 ASX small caps to watch on Thursday

Why Wattle Health is primed for growth in the wake of its BSA acquisition, with CEO George Karafotias

SEC punts decision on Bitcoin ETFs to at least June

SEC enforcement chief Alex Oh resigns just days after taking job

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *