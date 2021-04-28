UBS adviser managing $215 million goes indie with LPL

Chad Taylor, who managed $215 million at UBS, has formed an independent firm, Seapoint Wealth Advisors, and affiliated with LPL Financial.
Taylor, whose business is based in San Diego, California, is using a variety of services LPL provides for breakaway brokers, the company said in a release.
