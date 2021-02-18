Two FiNet teams managing $1.06 billion move to Raymond James

A seven-adviser team at Hall Financial Advisors that has offices in Parkersburg, West Virginia, and Marietta, Ohio, and solo adviser James Karageorge of Karageorge Wealth Management in Athens, Ohio, have switched affiliations from Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network to Raymond James. Collectively, the two teams manage $1.06 billion.

Hall’s advisers include founder Chris Hall, Brett Bronski, Robert Blasczyk, Jeremiah Kuhn, Rob Beardmore, Kevin Knab and Zane Eschbaugh. Nine staff members also made the move.

Karageorge’s team includes four staff members.

