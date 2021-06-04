Two Connecticut hybrids to merge, creating $1.4 billion firm

Two Hartford, Connecticut-area hybrid advisory firms, ClearGuidance Financial and Gottfried & Somberg Wealth Management, will merge and operate under the Gottfried & Somberg Wealth Management name. Jointly, the firms manage $1.4 billion in assets.

Both ClearGuidance Financial, a woman-owned firm based in Farmington, Connecticut, and Gottfried & Somberg, based in Glastonbury, use Commonwealth Financial Network as their broker-dealer.

Gottfried & Somberg was founded in 1999 by Joshua Gottfried and Matthew Somberg. ClearGuidance was founded by Barbara Taylor and Terran Titus.

