Two Connecticut hybrids to merge, creating $1.4 billion firm

Two Hartford, Connecticut-area hybrid advisory firms, ClearGuidance Financial and Gottfried & Somberg Wealth Management, will merge and operate under the Gottfried & Somberg Wealth Management name. Jointly, the firms manage $1.4 billion in assets.
Both ClearGuidance Financial, a woman-owned firm based in Farmington, Connecticut, and Gottfried & Somberg, based in Glastonbury, use Commonwealth Financial Network as their broker-dealer.
Gottfried & Somberg was founded in 1999 by Joshua Gottfried and Matthew Somberg. ClearGuidance was founded by Barbara Taylor and Terran Titus.
