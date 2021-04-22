Home Finance Trio managing $550 million at Merrill moves to RBC
A team of three advisers managing $550 million at Merrill Lynch in Great Neck, New York, have moved to RBC Wealth Management in the nearby Long Island suburb of Jericho, New York.

The team consists of Michael J. Meehan, a 25-year veteran of Merrill Lynch, Michael Meyers and Kevin K. Clark, along with an associate, Lori Battista.

