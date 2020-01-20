Home Finance Trio managing $500 million at BB&T joins Raymond James
Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: January 20, 2021

Category: Finance

Chuck Crist, Chuck Gillingham and Ryan H. Jones, who managed $500 million at BB&T Securities in St. Augustine, Florida, have moved to Raymond James & Associates, the firm’s employee adviser channel.

The advisers’ team, which includes a staff of three, operates as Veritas Wealth Management of Raymond James.

The team’s three advisers each have more than 20 years of experience at firms including Wells Fargo Advisors and BB&T Securities.

