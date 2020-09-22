Home Finance Trio managing $421 million at Oppenheimer launch RIA
A three-adviser team managing $421 million at Oppenheimer in New York, has formed Oxler Private Wealth, a registered investment adviser that will use Pershing as its custodian.

A family-run business, Oxler’s principals are Jonathan Nadler, his daughter, Jessica Demler, and her brother-in-law, Masahiro Yamazaki.

TruClarity Management Solutions assisted in the move.

