A three-adviser team managing $421 million at Oppenheimer in New York, has formed Oxler Private Wealth, a registered investment adviser that will use Pershing as its custodian.

A family-run business, Oxler’s principals are Jonathan Nadler, his daughter, Jessica Demler, and her brother-in-law, Masahiro Yamazaki.

TruClarity Management Solutions assisted in the move.

The post Trio managing $421 million at Oppenheimer launch RIA appeared first on InvestmentNews.