A three-adviser team managing $421 million at Oppenheimer in New York, has formed Oxler Private Wealth, a registered investment adviser that will use Pershing as its custodian.
A family-run business, Oxler’s principals are Jonathan Nadler, his daughter, Jessica Demler, and her brother-in-law, Masahiro Yamazaki.
TruClarity Management Solutions assisted in the move.
The post Trio managing $421 million at Oppenheimer launch RIA appeared first on InvestmentNews.
As our second lead editor, Cindy Hamilton covers health, fitness and other wellness topics. She is also instrumental in making sure the content on the site is clear and accurate for our readers. Cindy received a BA and an MA from NYU.