Trio managing $375 million at Merrill Lynch goes indie with Raymond James

Cindy Hamilton February 1, 2021

Michael Topinka, Carl Boomhower and Daniel Tyburski, who managed $375 million as a team at Merrill Lynch in suburban Northern New Jersey, have created Topinka Financial, an independent firm, and affiliated with Raymond James.

The new firm’s offices are located in Wayne, New Jersey.

