Trio managing $244 million at Wells Fargo joins D.A. Davidson

A woman-led three-adviser team managing $244 million at Wells Fargo Advisors in Grand Junction, Colorado has joined D.A. Davidson.

The Squier and Martinez Financial Management Group is headed by Cheryl Squier and includes Brooke Martinez and Clay Squier. They have opened Davidson’s first office in Grand Junction.

Cheryl Squier has 29 years of experience, according to her BrokerCheck report, and had been at Wells Fargo since 2011.

