Home Finance Trio managing $244 million at Wells Fargo joins D.A. Davidson
Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: May 7, 2021

Trio managing $244 million at Wells Fargo joins D.A. Davidson

Category: Finance

A woman-led three-adviser team managing $244 million at Wells Fargo Advisors in Grand Junction, Colorado has joined D.A. Davidson.

The Squier and Martinez Financial Management Group is headed by Cheryl Squier and includes Brooke Martinez and Clay Squier. They have opened Davidson’s first office in Grand Junction.

Cheryl Squier has 29 years of experience, according to her BrokerCheck report, and had been at Wells Fargo since 2011.

[More: Adviser recruitment on track for record-breaking year]

Robinhood shows up on recruiting radar

The post Trio managing $244 million at Wells Fargo joins D.A. Davidson appeared first on InvestmentNews.

You May Also Like

Legislators ask GAO to review target-date funds

GameStop legislation causes partisan fissures

As companies inch closer to returning to the office, flexibility is key

Wealthtechs merge to build ‘ecosystems’ for advisers

CalSavers upheld in US Court of Appeals case

Brokers raise billions for green land deals IRS calls tax scams

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *