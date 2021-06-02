Trio managing $10.5 billion moves to UBS

A three-adviser, six-person team managing $10.5 billion at J.P. Morgan Private Bank in San Francisco has moved to UBS Private Wealth Management.
Advisers John “JT” Davenport, Angela Colombani and Sean Livingston made the move with three associates.
Davenport, a certified public accountant, had worked at Goldman Sachs, Lehman Brothers and Arthur Andersen before joining J.P. Morgan Private Bank in 2010. Colombani and Livingston joined J.P. Morgan in 2000 and 2009, respectively.
