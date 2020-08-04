Home Finance Trio managing $1.05 billion joins UBS from Alex. Brown
Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: August 4, 2020

Trio managing $1.05 billion joins UBS from Alex. Brown

Category: Finance

A team of three advisers managing $1.05 billion at the Alex. Brown unit of Raymond James have moved to the Westport, Connecticut, office of UBS. The three — David Rosenthal, Stephen Collins and Daniel Rupp — practice as RC Wealth Management.

Rosenthal, an attorney, joined Smith Barney in 1997. In 2014, he moved to Deutsche Bank Securities, which had integrated Alex. Brown earlier. Raymond James acquired Deutsche Bank’s wealth management business and the Alex. Brown brand in 2016.

Collins started his career at Smith Barney, moved to Bank of America Merrill Lynch in 2007, and to Citigroup in 2012. In October 2016, he joined Rosenthal at Alex. Brown.

Rupp has five years’ experience at Wells Fargo and Alex. Brown.

[More: UBS’ private bank closure raises questions for elite advisers]

The post Trio managing $1.05 billion joins UBS from Alex. Brown appeared first on InvestmentNews.

You May Also Like

Help your clients tackle college expenses

Apex Clearing names Tricia Rothschild president

Explorers Podcast: MRC has cash producing assets, battery metals prospects, and foot in the booming Euro EV market

‘Silver Surfer’: Equus Mining is picking up an operational mine with 45Moz of historic silver production

Here’s how Australia offers a strong operating environment for cannabis biotech stocks

Aussie traders are throwing money into China’s answer to Tesla

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *