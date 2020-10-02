Home Finance Trian Fund Management takes 9.9% stakes in Invesco, Janus Henderson
Trian Fund Management has invested approximately $900 million in Invesco and Janus Henderson Group, raising its stake to 9.9% in each company, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal, which said that Trian has set aside funds to invest in a consolidating asset management industry.

Trian, led by activist investor Nelson Peltz, made a $70 million profit recently when Franklin Resources acquired Legg Mason, according to Bloomberg. Trian had invested in Legg Mason early in 2020.

