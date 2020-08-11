TNT Mines sampling lights a rocket under uranium drilling plans

Special Report: Channel sampling at the East Canyon uranium and vanadium project has provided further encouragement for TNT Mines ahead of drilling in the fourth quarter.

Notable results from the sampling at the historical Bonanza workings include 1.25m at 0.26 per cent uranium and 1m at 0.22 per cent uranium along with a top vanadium hit of up to 4.5 per cent.

Additionally, some samples emitted radiation that exceeded the laboratory’s safe handling limits and assays from these along with similar samples from the None Such workings are expected to be received from a more suitable laboratory in the coming weeks.

TNT Mines (ASX:TIN) says the channel sampling results received to date from both the None Such and Bonanza workings confirm the potential for high-grade uranium and vanadium within the area.

The company added that given the multiple historical mine workings scattered throughout its project claims, it will move immediately forward with planning and permitting for a first phase exploration drilling program to define the perspectivity of the East Canyon project.

Exploration drilling plans will be finalised once all results from the initial program have been received and interpreted.

Historical uranium and vanadium potential

East Canyon features numerous historic workings within the Dry Valley/East Canyon mining district in the wider Uravan Mineral Belt, an important source of uranium and vanadium ore in the US for more than 100 years.

Samples collected by previous owner Vancorp Aust, which was acquired by TNT, over 2018 and 2019 returned results of up to 0.47 per cent uranium and 9.21 per cent vanadium.

The project is also within trucking distance of TSX-listed Energy Fuels’ White Mesa mill, the only fully licensed and fully operating conventional uranium/vanadium mill in the US.

Work by TNT has already established that workings at the Bonanza mine are more extensive than first understood and has also observed visible mineralisation throughout the workings.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This story was developed in collaboration with TNT Mines, a Stockhead advertiser at the time of publishing.

This story does not constitute financial product advice. You should consider obtaining independent advice before making any financial decisions.

The post TNT Mines sampling lights a rocket under uranium drilling plans appeared first on Stockhead.