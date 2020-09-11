Three ASX energy stocks on the verge of ‘company makers’

RockTalk is a Stockhead video series featuring a roundtable of resources experts discussing a new macro topic each week. In this episode, host Peter Strachan takes a look at three oil & gas players on the verge of “company maker” developments.

Populating the expert panel for this discussion is David Biggs, CEO of Warrego Energy (ASX:WGO), Matthew Boyall, CEO of Cue Energy (ASX:CUE) and Andrew Purcell, chairman of Melbana Energy (ASX:MAY).

Following on from a recent Stockhead feature article, the group discusses their respective projects, the market recovery, key price points and plans for the year ahead.

So tune in above to hear the panel discuss all these things and more.

