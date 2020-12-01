Thomas Sporkin tapped by CFP Board to head enforcement

Thomas A. Sporkin, who spent 20 years with the enforcement division of the Securities and Exchange Commission, will become the CFP Board’s first managing director of enforcement.

Sporkin, who is currently in private practice at the law firm Buckley, will lead a team of attorneys and legal staff to “modernize the detection, investigation and prosecution activities at the CFP Board,” the group said in a release. He will join the organization in January.

While at the SEC, Sporkin designed, built and managed its Office of Market Intelligence, including the Office of Market Surveillance and the SEC’s whistleblower program.

In December 2019, a Certified Financial Planners Board of Standards task force concluded that the organization’s enforcement program had “systemic, longstanding, governance-level weaknesses” — failures that need to be addressed by internal reforms, according to the task force’s report.

In May, the CFP Board came out with revised procedural rules for enforcing higher ethical standards associated with the credential.

