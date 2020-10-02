Home Finance Third-quarter RIA deals break a record
Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: October 2, 2020

Third-quarter RIA deals break a record

Category: Finance

A record 55 mergers, acquisitions and other deals involving registered investment advisory firms took place in the third quarter, a 57% increase over the previous quarter, according to a report by Echelon Partners.

“In total, there were 23 firms with more than $1 billion in assets acquired during the third quarter — also a record level,” the company said. “The firms that are being acquired in 2020 are some of the largest — with an average of over $1.7 billion in assets — and most professionally run organizations in the wealth management industry

Professional buyers — which include platforms, consolidators and aggregators — and their interest in acquiring larger RIA firms fueled a substantial amount of deal activity during the third quarter, the company said.

Echelon noted that Creative Planning and Hightower Advisors each announced nine deals during the third quarter alone, accounting for 11% of total overall activity.

“With heightened competition between professional buyers over high-quality sellers, we anticipate this trend will continue and that it will play an increased role in M&A activity moving forward,” Echelon said.

[More: Triple Play: Improving your firm’s valuation]

The post Third-quarter RIA deals break a record appeared first on InvestmentNews.

You May Also Like

Trian Fund Management takes 9.9% stakes in Invesco, Janus Henderson

Fidelity adds $148 billion in plan assets through July

Schlichter slapped with sanction in Great-West lawsuit

Will RIAs adapt fast enough to compete? Joe Duran, Michael Kitces debate

Finra proposes fee increase beginning in 2022

Four bank advisers managing $678 million affiliate with Raymond James

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *