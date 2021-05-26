Saturn’s drilling continues to highlight the consistency of gold mineralisation between drill sections on the southern strike extension of Apollo Hill.

Recent reverse circulation drilling have returned thick, shallow and higher-grade intersections such as 23m grading 1.74 grams per tonne (g/t) from a depth of 63m including 8m at 3.2g/t gold from 49m and 8m at 3.39g/t gold from 73m.

Importantly, the results further support the potential for Saturn Metals (ASX:STN) to grow its Apollo Hill resource of 35.9Mt grading 0.8g/t gold for 944,000oz of contained gold.

The company is already planning to upgrade resources later this year after considering results from the next 20,000m planned across the Apollo tenements.

“Extensional drilling is successfully showing the pattern and opportunity on this sizeable corridor,” managing director Ian Bamborough said.

“We look forward to receiving and reporting on the next batch of assays from the 30 additional holes completed to date in this area.”

Apollo Hill gold project

Apollo Hill is a large tonnage, simple metallurgy and low strip ratio deposit which is located just 60km southeast of the Leonora mining town in Western Australia. Several higher grade intersections have been reported since the Company’s most recent mineral resource upgrade in January 2021.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This article was developed in collaboration with Saturn Metals, a Stockhead advertiser at the time of publishing.

This article does not constitute financial product advice. You should consider obtaining independent advice before making any financial decisions.

The post Thick, shallow: Saturn drilling highlights Apollo Hill gold consistency appeared first on Stockhead.