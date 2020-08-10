The 11 ASX software small caps that have more than doubled in 2020

ASX software small caps have seen a solid 2020 despite COVID-19 or in some cases because of the pandemic.

The average software small cap has gained 21 per cent in 2020 and 11 have notched up gains above 100 per cent.

Here’s a table of ASX software stocks with a YTD percentage gain of over 100 per cent:

Code Name Price % Return YTD Market Cap TNT TESSERENT LTD 0.28 500 143.54M BRN BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LTD 0.18 272 260.24M 3DP POINTERRA LTD 0.21 263 132.94M AR9 ARCHTIS LTD 0.43 242 66.14M FZO FAMILY ZONE CYBER SAFETY LTD 0.47 194 154.61M WSP WHISPIR LTD 4.52 191 465.36M ESK ETHERSTACK PLC-CDI 0.7 175 84.11M TYM TYMLEZ GROUP LTD 0.1 150 26.71M YOJ YOJEE LTD 0.12 126 118.40M 9SP 9 SPOKES INTERNATIONAL LTD 0.04 119 42.54M IHR INTELLIHR LTD 0.17 113 37.80M

Cybersecurity winners

Leading the pack is cybersecurity platform Tesserent (ASX:TNT), which has risen from 4 cents to 28 cents in 2020.

Investors liked the company’s strong revenue growth and acquisition ambitions. Revenue in the June quarter was high enough to be extrapolated into an annualised rate of at least $40 million.

Other winners in this sector include government focused Archtis (ASX:AR9) and family focused Family Zone Cyber (ASX:FZO)

Both stocks have also benefited from investor excitement about the cybersecurity sector generally, particularly since the Morrison government’s investment back in June.

RedLeaf Securities CEO John Athanasiou told Stockhead last month he believes cybersecurity could be the next BNPL sector.

Winners from Bevan Slattery’s touch

Two other stocks on the list have surged since Australian tech entrepreneur Bevan Slattery invested in them.

One is HR tech company intelliHR (ASX:IHR) and the other is geospatial image processing company Pointerra (ASX:3DP). Both companies received $2.5 million from Slattery last month.

Slattery is the founder of a number of ASX-listed tech plays that began as small caps but have graduated their way to large cap status.

These include data centre operator NextDC (ASX:NXT) as well as internet connectivity providers Superloop (ASX:SLC) and Megaport (ASX:MP1).

Prestigious client winners

Rounding out the list were stocks that won or continued to win prestigious clients.

One is communication automation software stock Whispir (ASX:WSP), which has won several public sector contracts during the pandemic.

It all began at the end of March when the Victorian government hired it to help it stay in touch with COVID-19 sufferers and other individuals in isolation.

Another is 9Spokes (ASX:9SP), which recently signed five-year partnership with global payments giant Visa.

Visa will offer 9Spokes’ dashboard management solution to its clients and their customers to help them make financial decisions.

Logistics software stock Yojee Ltd (ASX:YOJ) has seen a good year too. Its biggest highlight of the year was a deal with Fillipino logistics provider Kuehne + Nage.

Rounding out the list is wireless communications play Etherstack (ASX:ESK). It rounded out the financial year by inking a deal with mobile phone giant Samsung.

Finally there’s AI technology platform Brainchip Holdings (ASX:BRN), which has really taken off in the last couple of months after signing an agreement with Valeo Corporation.

Valeo is a Europe-based supplier of sensors and equipment used in autonomous vehicles and advanced driver-assistance systems. It will deploy Brainchip’s tech in its own solutions.

A unique winner

One of the ASX’s few remaining blockchain plays Tymlez Group (ASX:TYM) has been a winner in 2020.

Tymlez has a quiet start to the year but things have heated up in recent weeks.

Last month, it announced the hiring of a new board advisor and that the latest edition of its tech is now live on the Google Cloud Marketplace.

Its latest release has enhanced security features that prevent unauthorised users from posting transactions to the blockchain. The company said this was important in the context of Scott Morrison’s cybersecurity funding announcement.

