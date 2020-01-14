Texas trio managing $175 million exits Avantax for LPL

Three accountant-advisers who manage $175 million as West Texas WealthCare have switched their broker-dealer affiliation to LPL Financial from Avantax Investment Services, which is part of Blucora. Working through JFC Financial, an LPL office of supervisory jurisdiction, West Texas also will use LPL’s registered investment adviser.

Cassandra Fillingim, Elaine McNair and Michael Gardiner, all certified public accountants, formed the business about 10 years ago and are now supported by a five-member office staff. The firm has four offices in Texas, in Canadian, Lubbock, Big Spring and San Angelo.

The firm specializes in tax-centric financial advice and wealth management for ranchers, small businesses and widows working through the estate process.

