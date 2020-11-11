Home Finance Texas teams managing $151 million link with Advisory Services Network
The father-and-son team of Drew Springer Sr. and Drew Springer Jr., who manage $135 million in Weatherford, Texas, as Springer Financial Services Advisory Services Network, have affiliated with the hybrid platform of Advisory Services Network.

The elder Springer, who has 44 years of experience, according to his BrokerCheck profile, was previously affiliated with KMS Financial Services.

Robby Welborn, who manages $16 million as RB Welborn Financial in Granbury, Texas, and works with the Springers, also affiliated with Advisory Services Network.

