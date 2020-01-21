Tennessee bank program moves to Raymond James

The 17-adviser investment program at Nashville, Tennessee-based FirstBank has moved to Raymond James from LPL Financial.

In August 2020, FB Financial Corp., the parent of FirstBank, completed its merger with Franklin Financial Network, Inc., the parent of Franklin Synergy Bank, which has been affiliated with Raymond James since 2004.

As a result of the merger, FirstBank’s advisers and professionals joined their colleagues at Franklin Synergy.

The combined investment program, which oversees $1.2 billion in client assets, includes 22 advisers, 10 support staff and a branch manager.

