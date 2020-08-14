TechTalk: The future of work and study

TechTalk is Stockhead’s video series featuring a roundtable of industry experts discussing a new investing topic each week. In this edition, technology analyst and host Tim Knapton discusses the future of work and study in a post COVID-19 environment.

Populating the TechTalk expert panel this week is Tim Fung, co-founder & CEO of Airtasker, Bridget Loudon, co-founder & CEO of Expert360 and Craig Cowdrey, co-founder & CEO of Sonder.

The group discusses a range of topics, including how COVID-19 has impacted cultural perceptions of remote work, which employment shifts look permanent, how engagement with freelance talent has evolved throughout the health crisis, the greater need for mental health services and much more.

So tune in above to hear the discussion.

