TechTalk: SaaS revenues continue their exponential climb

TechTalk is Stockhead’s video series featuring a roundtable of industry experts discussing a new investing topic each week. In this edition, technology analyst and host Tim Knapton looks at the SaaS sector.

Populating the TechTalk expert panel this week is Karl Redenbach, co-founder and CEO of LiveTiles (ASX:LVT), Leanne Graham, director of BidEnergy (ASX:BID) and archTIS (ASX:AR9).

The group discusses a range of topics, including the immense revenue multiples of SaaS companies, why the sector has maintained its momentum and more.

So tune in above to hear the discussion.

