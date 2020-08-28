Home Finance TechTalk: BNPL continues its heavy disruption of traditional financial services
Barry Stroman Written by: Posted on: August 28, 2020

Category: Finance

TechTalk is Stockhead’s video series featuring a roundtable of industry experts discussing a new investing topic each week. In this edition, technology analyst and host Tim Knapton revisits the booming BNPL sector.

Populating the TechTalk expert panel this week is Marc Schneider, co-founder, CEO and president of Zebit, KL Khong, CEO of iSentric (ASX:ICU) and Peter Cook, CEO of Novatti Group (ASX:NOV).

The group discusses a range of topics, including the immense earnings multiples of BNPL stocks, why the surge has continued, each company’s key differentiators and more.

So tune in above to hear the discussion. 

