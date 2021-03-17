Home Finance Team managing $750 million at Merrill Lynch moves to UBS
Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: March 17, 2021

Category: Finance

A two-adviser team managing $750 million at Merrill Lynch has joined an existing team at UBS Private Wealth Management in Kenwood, Ohio.

Casey Marsh and Austin Poston will be joined in their move by Michelle Thomas, their team administrator, and associate Ashley Monk.

