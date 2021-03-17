Team managing $750 million at Merrill Lynch moves to UBS

A two-adviser team managing $750 million at Merrill Lynch has joined an existing team at UBS Private Wealth Management in Kenwood, Ohio.
Casey Marsh and Austin Poston will be joined in their move by Michelle Thomas, their team administrator, and associate Ashley Monk.
