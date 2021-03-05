Home Finance Team managing $600 million at Merrill Lynch goes to Rockefeller
Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: March 5, 2021

Team managing $600 million at Merrill Lynch goes to Rockefeller

Category: Finance

A six-person team managing $600 million at Merrill Lynch in San Antonio has joined Rockefeller Capital Management.

The group is led by Elmer Martin and Patty Lawyer. Martin has 33 years of experience, having joined Merrill in 1987, according to his BrokerCheck report. Lawyer started at Merrill in 1995, according to Brokercheck.

[More: Rockefeller acquires $1.4 billion Chicago family office]

The group includes adviser Brett Daniels and three associates.

[More: Rockefeller nabs $450 million Merrill Lynch team]

Behind the scenes of the Bitcoin podcast

The post Team managing $600 million at Merrill Lynch goes to Rockefeller appeared first on InvestmentNews.

You May Also Like

Women more likely to step forward in financial services if treated fairly

Best Places to Work firms navigate the lockdown

Last Orders: ASX rally fades, with small caps notching small gains

Activity abounds for Metgasco in dual oil and gas pursuit

Crude oil is up but is Chinese demand all that it’s hyped to be?

Is inflation coming? These are the ASX stocks to buy if yields rise

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *