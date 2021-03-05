Team managing $600 million at Merrill Lynch goes to Rockefeller

A six-person team managing $600 million at Merrill Lynch in San Antonio has joined Rockefeller Capital Management.

The group is led by Elmer Martin and Patty Lawyer. Martin has 33 years of experience, having joined Merrill in 1987, according to his BrokerCheck report. Lawyer started at Merrill in 1995, according to Brokercheck.

The group includes adviser Brett Daniels and three associates.

