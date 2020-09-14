Home Finance Team managing $500 million at Wells Fargo moves to Alex. Brown
September 14, 2020

Advisers Steve Kanteliotis, Stephen Gitter and Frank Brodsky, who managed $500 million at Wells Fargo Advisors in Philadelphia, have joined the Alex. Brown division of Raymond James.

The trio’s team includes Michael Gambol, the practice’s business manager, and Frederick Daniels, an investment portfolio associate.

Kanteliotis started his career at Prudential Securities and moved to Wells Fargo in 2005.

Gitter has been in the financial services industry for 39 years, starting at Drexel Burnham. He has worked at Prudential Securities, Morgan Stanley and Wachovia Securities, which was acquired by Wells Fargo Advisors in 2008.

Brodsky started in the financial services industry in 1956 and also worked at Drexel Burnham. He joined a predecessor of Wells Fargo in 1989.

