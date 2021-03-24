Home Finance Team managing $450 million switches to LPL from Sagepoint
Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: March 24, 2021

Category: Finance

Progressive Financial Concepts, a six-adviser team managing $450 million in Scottsdale, Arizona, has changed affiliations from Sagepoint Financial, which is part of Advisor Group, to LPL Financial.

Progressive has chosen to be overseen by The Wealth Consulting Group, an LPL office of supervisory jurisdiction.  

The advisers making the change are Kory Budinger, Michael Apsell, Eric Black, Greg Morell, Stan Waldrop and Brian West. The advisers are supported by five administrative staff members.

