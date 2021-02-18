Team managing $350 million makes U-turn to LPL

Foran Financial Group, a Somerville, New Jersey-based firm managing $350 million, has changed affiliations and returned to LPL Financial after a six-year relationship with Raymond James.

The group’s advisers include firm president and founder Dan Foran and his children John Foran and Jessica Weaver.

The firm also serves as an office of supervisory jurisdiction for advisers Brian Sweatt, Mark Walters and David Selden.

Before moving to Raymond James, Foran Financial been affiliated with LPL from 1997 to 2014.

