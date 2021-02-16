Team managing $270 million at UBS moves to Baird

The WillowPointe Group, a two-adviser, five-person team that managed $270 million at UBS, has joined Baird and opened a branch for the firm in Cookeville, Tennessee.

The team consists of advisers Lawrence Taylor, who has been in the business almost four decades, and Steve Boots, a 23-year veteran.

They are supported by Rachel Dalton, Amy Ray and Amber Underwood Taylor.

