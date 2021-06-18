Home Finance Team managing $1 billion at Wells Fargo goes to RBC
Joseph Seidler, Gary Cattich, Max Lewin and Kayvan Izadpanah, who managed $1 billion at Wells Fargo in San Francisco, have joined RBC Wealth Management.

Joining the Seidler Cattich Group in the move is associate Roy Mendoza.

Seidler, with 20 years of experience, and Cattich, with 23 years of experience, had been affiliated with Wells Fargo since 2020, according to their BrokerCheck reports. Lewin has four years of experience and joined Wells Fargo in 2021. Izadpanah has 10 years of experience and had worked at Wells since 2020.

