Team managing $1.35 billion at Merrill Lynch moves to Stifel

Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: February 2, 2021

A four-adviser team that managed $1.35 billion at Merrill Lynch in Dallas has joined Stifel Nicolaus.

The advisers — Robert DeBeer , Russell May, Stephen DeBeer and Blake Hanna — operate as the DeBeer May Hanna Wealth Management Group.

Robert DeBeer has 36 years of experience and started his career at Blinder Robinson, according to his BrokerCheck report. May has 22 years of experience, starting at UBS in 1998. Hanna has 27 years of experience, starting at Bear Stearns in 1992. Stephen DeBeer joined Merrill in 2013.

The team’s three support staff members also made the move.

