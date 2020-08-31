Team managing $1.2 billion at UBS joins Raymond James

A team of advisers that managed $1.2 billion in client assets at UBS in Overland Park, Kansas, is joining Raymond James & Associates, the broker-dealer’s employee adviser channel.

Advisers Jared Stricklin, Darryl Dunn and Robert Meeder will operate as MDS Advisors of Raymond James and will join Raymond James’ new office in Kansas City.

Dunn had worked at UBS for 13 years and Stricklin for 10 years. Meeder started in the industry in 1980, when he joined Kidder Peabody, and had worked at UBS since 2009.

The team also includes two financial planning consultants, Alin Frentzen and Lucas Harris, and senior registered sales associates Deborah Doss and Wendy Jennings.

