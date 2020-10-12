T. Rowe Price has reduced the expense fee it charges for managing Alaska’s in-state and national direct-sold 529 college savings plans by 8.2%.

The Baltimore, Maryland-based money manager said the cuts will save account holders about $1.7 million a year once they are fully phased in.

[More: Study: Fees down, quality up in 529 plans]

The University of Alaska serves as trustee and T. Rowe Price serves as program manager for Education Trust of Alaska, which offers three 529 savings plans: Alaska 529, which is marketed directly to investors within Alaska; the T. Rowe Price College Savings Plan, which is marketed directly to investors nationwide; and the John Hancock Freedom 529, marketed nationally through financial advisers.

[More: 529 savings plans are not just for college anymore]

The post T. Rowe Price to cut expenses on its Alaska 529 plans appeared first on InvestmentNews.