Surefire keeps growing Yidby with new high-grade hits

Surefire has delivered more high-grade hits from its Yidby gold project, which has been extended at depth and along strike even further with the latest results.

Surefire Resources (ASX:SRN) told investors today that recent drilling at the Yidby Road prospect in Western Australia’s resource-rich Murchison region had returned intersections up to 100m wide along with high grades of up to 23 grams per tonne (g/t) gold.

Top hits from a further nine holes showed 100m at 0.53g/t from 96m, including higher-grade intervals of 1m at 23.13g/t from 113m and 13m at 2.17g/t from 113m; 58m at 0.83g/t from 28m, including 39m at 1.16g/t from 28m and 3m at 5.42g/t from 64m; and 26m at 2.02g/t from 126m, including 2m at 10.05g/t from 141m.

Demonstrating further exploration upside, the 58m intersection is open at depth and potentially indicates that the deposit may also continue to the southwest and be thickening with depth.

These new results follow close on the heels of wide and high-grade hits of 44m at 2.77g/t gold from 149m, including 3m at 26.47g/t from 150m, which were announced to market in early May.

“The company continues to generate very thick intersections of gold mineralisation at Yidby Road, that also includes high-grade intervals,” managing director Vladimir Nikolaenko said.

“We have identified multiple mineralised structures across a >200m corridor and the deposit has only been drilled over a 200m strike length open to the north, south and at depth.”

Maiden drilling at the Yidby gold project late last year delivered Surefire better results than it could have hoped for — wide zones of mineralisation that included high-grade sections close to surface and that were better than historic drilling results.

The initial hit that was the catalyst for a massive 2150 per cent share price surge late in 2020 measured 56m at 1.97g/t gold from 44m, including 4m at 14.47g/t from 76m.

The Yidby project spans 113.77sqkm of prospective greenstone terrain within the extremely fertile Yalgoo-Singleton Greenstone Belt.

It is located 40km from the mining centre of Payne’s Find (71,000oz) and is surrounded by major mines and deposits such as Golden Grove, Mt Gibson (87,000oz), Rothsay (485,000oz), Kirkalocka (1 million oz) and Minjar (1.1 million oz).

Surefire has multiple strings to its bow, just last week revealing it could be sitting on a major copper-gold system in the immediate vicinity of its high-grade Kooline silver-lead-copper project.

The company is also advancing its Perenjori iron ore project in Western Australia, announcing in early May it had begun a study into the potential to produce a very high-grade 67.5 per cent iron concentrate.

This article was developed in collaboration with Surefire Resources, a Stockhead advertiser at the time of publishing.

This article does not constitute financial product advice. You should consider obtaining independent advice before making any financial decisions.

The post Surefire keeps growing Yidby with new high-grade hits appeared first on Stockhead.