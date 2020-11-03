Home Finance Super OSJ overseeing $975 million shifts to Royal Alliance from Penn Mutual
November 3, 2020

Pacific Capital Resource Group, a large office of supervisory jurisdiction supervising 40 financial professionals who collectively oversee $975 million, has switched its broker-dealer affiliation to Royal Alliance, a member firm of Advisor Group, from Penn Mutual’s broker-dealer subsidiary.

PCRG, which was co-founded by CEO Kurt Jonson in 1998, also has offices in Lake Oswego, Oregon, and Scottsdale, Arizona.

