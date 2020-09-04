StockTalk: Drug delivery tech offers patients, investors massive upside

StockTalk is a Stockhead video series featuring a roundtable of experts discussing a new investment topic each week. In this edition, host Dr Nigel Finch discusses innovations in drug delivery technology.

Populating the expert panel this week is Michael Baker, CEO & managing director at Suda Pharma (ASX:SUD), David Hoey, CEO at Vaxxas Inc and Michael Kotsanis, CEO & managing director of Acrux (ASX:ACR).

The group discusses a range of topics, including the unique drug delivery technologies developed by the respective companies, key trends driving growth of the emerging drug delivery market, vaccine applications, the sectors innovation momentum and much more.

