StockTalk: Drone industry is flying off the back of escalating global tensions

StockTalk is a Stockhead video series featuring a roundtable of experts discussing a new investment topic each week. In this edition, host Dr Nigel Finch discusses the high-flying drone market.
Populating the expert panel this week is Philippe Odouard, managing director of XTEK (ASX:XTE), Oren Elkayam, CEO and co-founder of Mobilicom (ASX:MOB) and Oleg Vornik, CEO of DroneSheild (ASX:DRO).
The group discusses a range of topics, including the industry’s key demand drivers, key trends, Australia-specific uptake, barriers to adoption, expanded applications and more.
So tune in above to hear the panel discuss all things drone technology.
