Home Finance StockTalk: Australia’s medicinal cannabis sector is budding again
Barry Stroman Written by: Posted on: August 4, 2020

StockTalk is a Stockhead video series featuring a roundtable of experts discussing a new investment topic each week. In this edition, host Dr Nigel Finch discusses the rebounding cannabis market. 

Populating the analysts panel this week is Mark Bernberg, founder of The Green Fund, David Martyn, president of Compass Cannabis and Roby Zomer, co founder and managing director of MGC Pharmaceuticals (ASX:MXC).

The group discusses the rebounding cannabis market, the sector’s budding growth areas, how investors can make money and much more. 

So tune in above to hear the panel discuss these questions.

