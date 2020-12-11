Seasoned financial advisor, investment manager and corporate director Dr Nigel Finch is back in the radio booth for another instalment … Read More
The post StockDoc Podcast: WHK has POV momentum, a first-class read of cyber threats and a founder with military background longer than Santa’s list appeared first on Stockhead.
Barry Stroman was a reporter for Zerg Watch, before becoming the lead editor. Barry has previously worked for Wired, MacWorld, PCWorld, and VentureBeat covering countless stories concerning all things related to tech and science. Barry studied at NYU.