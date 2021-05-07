StockDoc Podcast: Wattle Health gears up to relaunch on the ASX in 2021

Seasoned financial advisor, investment manager and corporate director Dr Nigel Finch is back in the radio booth for another instalment of The StockDoc Podcast. The program is sponsored by Barclay Pearce Capital, Australia’s leading corporate advisory and equities trading firm.

This week Nigel talks to George Karafotias, CFO of Wattle Health (ASX:WHA).

Wattle Health create a range of nutritional dairy products with a supply chain that allows the company to control every stage of the process.

The health and wellness company has been ASX listed since 2017, with 2021 shaping up to be a big year for growth as the company gets set to relaunch on the ASX.

In April Wattle Health announced a rebrand to Wellnex Life (ASX:WNX), along with the acquisition of Brand Solutions Australia (BSA).

Click below to hear more.

